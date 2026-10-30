Barcelona boss Hansi Flick closes in on 1 million followers less than a day after joining Instagram

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gained over 840,000 Instagram followers within 24 hours of creating his account

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has taken social media by storm after joining Instagram, attracting more than 840,000 followers in less than 24 hours.

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The German coach made his debut on Thursday, October 29, with a post that quickly generated over a million likes and thousands of comments from supporters.

Flick makes Instagram debut with Barcelona post

Flick joined the platform under the username @hansiflick, sharing his first post in collaboration with Barcelona's official Instagram account.

The picture showed the 61-year-old in training, accompanied by a message welcoming the opportunity to connect with supporters and share moments from his daily life at the Catalan club.

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“Hola, culers! 👋I’m happy to be on Instagram and to share some moments from my day-to-day life with Barça with you. Moltes gràcies pel vostre suport. Visca el Barça!”

The post attracted an impressive response, collecting approximately 1.1 million likes and 37,500 comments.

Less than 24 hours after opening his account, Flick had already amassed 840,000 followers, putting him within touching distance of the one-million mark.

Interestingly, the Barcelona manager was following only 27 accounts at the time of publication, with all 27 being members of the Blaugrana’s current first-team squad.

Flick's Barcelona success drives global popularity

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The remarkable response reflects the German coach's growing popularity since taking charge of Barcelona in 2024. Flick has enjoyed considerable success in Catalonia, guiding the club to back-to-back LaLiga and Supercopa de España titles, alongside the 2024/25 Copa del Rey.

His arrival brought renewed momentum to Barcelona, with his team establishing themselves among Spain's leading sides through an attacking style of football and a series of important domestic achievements.

While Flick has traditionally maintained a relatively low profile on social media, his Instagram debut suggests he is now willing to offer supporters a closer look at his life behind the scenes.