Konyaspor 0-4 Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen had no time for brotherly love with Awaziem

Victor Osimhen put international friendship aside to score a towering header against Chidozie Awaziem's Konyaspor, setting up a dominant 4-0 victory for Galatasaray before taking an early rest for European action.

There was no room for brotherly love at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Friday night. When Victor Osimhen and Chidozie Awaziem put their Super Eagles friendship aside, it was the Galatasaray striker who ​had the last laugh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen scored his ninth goal of the season with a towering header as Galatasaray cruised to a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor, leaving Awaziem with a difficult evening at the office.

The Nigerian striker was eventually substituted in the 61st minute, with Galatasaray taking all three points in a clinical away performance.

But the real drama began before Osimhen even touched the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen + Awaziem link up before kick-off! 😁😁 https://t.co/Y4VGobCb1K — Agent Izu | Football Guy 👑 (@D_WarEagle) October 30, 2026

Awaziem Had Osimhen Locked… Then Came the Free Kick!

The clock read 12 minutes when Galatasaray won a free kick inside the Konyaspor half.

It was hardly the sort of position that would ordinarily send defenders into panic mode. But Awaziem knew better than to take his eyes off Osimhen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Konyaspor defender stayed close to his international teammate, determined not to give the striker the freedom to attack the ball.

Then the referee intervened.

An incident prompted the official to speak to the players, asking Gabriel Sara to wait before taking the free kick. It was a brief interruption, but the moment that followed would prove decisive.

Sara eventually delivered the ball into the danger area. And suddenly, Awaziem had a problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen rose above his compatriot and another Konyaspor defender, powering a towering header into the net to give Galatasaray the lead.

Nine goals for the season. One more reminder of why defenders cannot afford to switch off around him.

Awaziem had been watching him closely, but Osimhen found the space he needed to strike. Sometimes, marking the beast is one thing. Stopping it is another!

⚽️ G. Sara'nın serbest vuruştan ortasında Victor Osimhen yaptığı kafa vuruşuyla takımımızı 1-0 öne geçiren golü buluyor! 👏 #KNYvGS https://t.co/PktsKuqeh1 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

No Celebration Could Hide the Brotherhood

After finding the net, Osimhen celebrated with his teammates before checking on Awaziem, who had gone down injured following the incident and challenge surrounding the goal.

It was a touching moment amid the competitive intensity.

For those few seconds, the battle between striker and defender gave way to the bond between two Nigerian internationals. But the football was unforgiving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Awaziem knew the danger Osimhen posed and continued to battle him, even producing a good interception later in the game to deny his compatriot.

The defender was not simply going to roll out the welcome mat for his national team teammate.

Unfortunately for Konyaspor, stopping Osimhen was only one part of the problem.

Osimhen's Early Exit, Galatasaray's Four-Goal Party

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the opening goal gave Galatasaray control, the visitors were not content to leave Konya with a narrow victory.

They added three more goals to complete a commanding 4-0 win, turning what had begun as an intriguing individual duel into a thoroughly convincing team performance.

Victor Osimhen celebrates

Osimhen was substituted in the 61st minute as Galatasaray looked ahead to the demands of the upcoming UEFA Champions League week. His job was done.

Awaziem had tried to keep him quiet. Galatasaray had other ideas. And the visitors left with four goals and all three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verdict: The Beast Won This Round!

There was a reunion between two Super Eagles teammates, a warm moment after an unfortunate incident, a towering header and a comfortable Galatasaray victory.

Awaziem deserves credit for competing against one of the most dangerous strikers around, and his interception showed that he could still make life difficult for Osimhen.

But the opening goal belonged to the striker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Awaziem brought the marking, Osimhen brought the monster, and Galatasaray brought four goals!