Victor Osimhen and Partner Stefanie Welcome Second Child

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasary's 25th Super Lig title with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig and his daughter Hailey True

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasary's 25th Super Lig title with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig and his daughter Hailey True

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and his partner Stephanie Kim Ladewig have welcomed their second child

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stephanie Kim Ladewig, have reportedly welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

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The couple, who already have a daughter, Hailey True, born in 2020, received congratulations from Galatasaray following the arrival of their newborn.

Galatasaray announce birth of Osimhen's second child

The Turkish champions confirmed the news in an official post on X, congratulating the Nigerian forward and his partner on the birth of their daughter.

"Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

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"We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!"

Osimhen and Ladewig reportedly began their relationship while the striker was playing in Germany for Wolfsburg. Their family has now grown with the arrival of Liora Audrey, four years after the birth of their first daughter, Hailey True.

The announcement has also brought relief following reports of an accident involving Ladewig in Turkey earlier this month, while she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

Osimhen's partner reportedly involved in Turkey road accident

According to Turkish news agency Demirören Haber Ajansı, Ladewig was involved in a three-vehicle accident in the Eyüpsultan district of Istanbul on the morning of October 14.

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The 26-year-old was reportedly driving an SUV on her way to the hospital when the vehicle collided with two other cars. The report did not suggest that she was responsible for the incident.

Ladewig was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time, but she escaped without injuries. The other people involved in the accident were also said to be unharmed.