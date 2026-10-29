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Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star closes in on Galatasaray all-time record

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:23 - 29 October 2026
Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is on the verge of writing his name into Galatasaray folklore as he closes in on becoming the club's all-time highest foreign goalscorer.
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The 27-year-old Nigerian talisman has been in blistering form for the Istanbul giants, climbing to ninth place on the club's overall scoring charts after taking his tally to 68 goals in just 83 appearances in the yellow-and-red shirt.

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Osimhen edged closer to the milestone following a sensational performance in Monday night's Intercontinental Derby, where he bagged a clinical first-half brace to secure a vital 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe at RAMS Park.

His sharpness and relentless pressing proved decisive, keeping Okan Buruk's side firmly in the title hunt.

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Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.
Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.

The Nigerian international now sits just 10 goals away from surpassing Argentine striker Mauro Icardi to claim the crown as the most prolific foreign player in Galatasaray's 21-year history.

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has continued to thrive, highlighting his status as one of the world's most-feared strikers and spearheading the attack across domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

Given his devastating strike rate, the Nigerian is widely expected to shatter the record in the coming weeks, cementing his status as the best Turkish import and potentially Nigeria's best-ever striker.

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