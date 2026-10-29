Ballon d’Or of all time: Ronaldo celebrates milestone award with stunning hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or of All Time award with a magnificent hat-trick in Al-Nassr's win over Al Kholood.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated being named the winner of the Ballon d’Or of All Time award with another sensational hat-trick as Al-Nassr defeated Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese forward took his career tally to 985 goals, helping his side move level on points at the top of the table in Riyadh.

Ronaldo marks historic award with three-goal display

Ronaldo was officially crowned the winner of the Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T.) award after fans voted his 2008 campaign at Manchester United as the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning season in football history.

The final results were announced on Wednesday, October 28, following an extensive online poll organised by France Football and UEFA. The initiative allowed supporters to select the finest individual season among players who have won the prestigious award multiple times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo's victory recognised his outstanding performances during his breakout year at Old Trafford, when he claimed the Ballon d’Or and established himself among the world's leading footballers.

The 40-year-old marked the recognition in familiar fashion, producing another match-winning performance for Al-Nassr as he moved closer to the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

Al-Nassr overcome Al Kholood as Ronaldo reaches 985 goals

Al-Nassr had to recover from an early setback after Julien Domingues put Al Kholood ahead, following an effort from Ronaldo that was ruled out for offside.

Angelo restored parity for the hosts before former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané put them in front. Antoine Essomba then equalised in first-half stoppage time to leave the contest finely balanced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo took control after the break, converting a Joao Felix assist from close range before rising brilliantly to head in another delivery from the former Chelsea forward.

The Portuguese striker completed his hat-trick by converting a Mané pass inside the penalty area, taking his career goal tally to 985. Domingues added a late penalty in the 94th minute, but Al-Nassr held on for the victory.