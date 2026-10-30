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Why Lionel Messi will avoid suspension despite collecting 5 yellow cards in MLS

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:14 - 30 October 2026
Lionel Messi || imago
Lionel Messi || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will be available for their next game after avoiding a suspension.
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Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has successfully avoided an automatic one-match suspension despite picking up his fifth yellow card of the 2026 season, saving the club from a major selection headache.

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The Argentine superstar was booked in the 44th minute during Inter Miami's recent 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati.

In almost every major football league across the globe, accumulating five yellow cards during a regular season triggers an immediate one-match ban.

However, Messi remains eligible for Inter Miami's upcoming Eastern Conference clash against the New England Revolution.

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The Good Behaviour Incentive

The explanation for this apparent exception lies in a distinctive and longstanding Major League Soccer regulation formally known as the "Good Behaviour Incentive."

Unlike traditional European competitions where disciplinary points stick permanently until the threshold is reached, MLS actively rewards consistent, clean play.

According to the league's official disciplinary guidelines, if a player goes five consecutive matches without receiving a yellow card or any other disciplinary sanction, one yellow card is automatically deducted from their accumulated total.

Messi's clean stretches

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While Messi has indeed been shown five yellow cards over the course of the 2026 campaign, his discipline between those infractions has ultimately saved him.

The 39-year-old World Cup winner successfully completed multiple five-game stretches without incident between those specific matchdays.

As a direct result of these clean streaks, two cautions expired from his official record.

Consequently, his active disciplinary balance currently stands at just three yellow cards, safely below the five-card suspension threshold.

Global spotlight on a local rule

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While this amnesty rule has existed within the American league structure for years, it has suddenly gained global traction due to Messi's stature in the sport.

Many international fans and pundits expressed confusion when it was announced he was cleared to play, viewing the rule as a convenient loophole designed to keep marquee television draws on the pitch.

However, the policy was created to encourage fair play across a 34-match regular season, giving athletes an active path to reset their disciplinary records.

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