How close was Mbappe vs Kane Ballon d'Or race? France Football reveals

France Football have published the voting breakdown for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane's 2026 Ballon d'Or victory over Kylian Mbappé was secured by a staggeringly slim margin of just 28 points, official voting figures have revealed.

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France Football published the comprehensive breakdown of the journalists' ballots on Friday, October 30, confirming one of the tightest races in the prestigious award's history.

The Bayern Munich and England striker amassed 1,055 points from the 100 international jurors to claim his maiden golden ball.

Mbappé, currently leading the line for Real Madrid and the French national team, finished agonisingly close with 1,027 points.

The incredibly narrow gap highlights just how close the 27-year-old forward came to finally securing his first-ever Ballon d'Or accolade.

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A historically tight race

The 28-point differential sets a new benchmark for voting competitiveness under the current system.

It eclipses the drama of the 2024 edition, where Manchester City midfielder Rodri edged out Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior by a mere 41 points, claiming victory with 1,170 points to the Brazilian's 1,129.

This year's voting dynamic indicates a split consensus among the journalists representing the top 100 nations in the FIFA rankings.

While Kane's astonishing goalscoring exploits for Bayern Munich and England ultimately swayed the final tally, Mbappé still managed to secure first-place nominations on 23 individual ballots.

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The rest of the top ten

The released figures also provided clarity on the standing of the other global superstars who trailed the leading duo.

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal finished in third place with a highly respectable 881 points following his instrumental role in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Manchester City's Rodri, the 2024 winner, claimed the fourth spot this year with 726 points. Inter Miami's legendary forward Lionel Messi completed the top five, registering 612 points.

The remainder of the top ten featured Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (541 points) and Ousmane Dembélé (418 points) in sixth and seventh, respectively.

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