Chelsea set to miss 2nd-highest appearance maker until 2027

Chelsea have suffered a major setback with their defensive stalwart set to miss action until 2027.

Chelsea's defensive stability has been dealt a major blow following reports that summer signing Maxence Lacroix could be sidelined until 2027 with a hamstring injury.

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The 26-year-old French centre-back sustained the problem during Chelsea's EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening, plunging manager Xabi Alonso into a defensive crisis ahead of a gruelling winter schedule.

While Alonso publicly stated the defender would miss a "few weeks," medical reports suggest the situation is far more critical for the West London club.

The Anfield setback

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The injury occurred toward the end of the first half during the Carabao Cup clash. Lacroix was sprinting to block a shot when he visibly pulled up, requiring immediate medical attention before being withdrawn from the match, which Chelsea ultimately lost via a penalty shootout.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's crucial Premier League fixture against Manchester United, Alonso attempted to project calm.

"Max, he picked up an injury, and we expect that he's not going to be ready before the international break," Alonso stated. "So he will be a few weeks out."

Fears of a grade three tear

Despite the manager's relatively measured timeline, emerging reports indicate a much bleaker reality behind the scenes at Cobham.

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According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, sources claim that Lacroix has suffered a grade three hamstring tear. Consequently, Chelsea's medical staff reportedly fear that the defender will not return to the pitch until the start of 2027.

The club has not yet placed a definitive official timescale on his recovery, but a grade three tear, which involves a complete rupture of the muscle, typically requires several months of intensive rehabilitation.

An irreplaceable presence in the Chelsea defence

The potential extended absence of Lacroix is a catastrophic tactical loss for Alonso. Since completing his £52 million transfer from Crystal Palace in the summer, the Frenchman has been virtually ever-present in the Chelsea backline.

Before the injury, he had accumulated 15 appearances for club and country this season, starting 13 matches. In fact, across Chelsea's squad, only Morgan Rogers has played more minutes this term than the French international.

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