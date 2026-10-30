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BABY LIORA AUDREY

‘Big congratulations’ - Victor Osimhen new baby breaks internet

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:47 - 30 October 2026
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and his partner Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl, Liora Audrey. Galatasaray officially shared the heartwarming news, prompting widespread congratulations from football fans across social media.
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie, have welcomed a baby girl, with Galatasaray and football fans s​haring congratulatory messages following the heartwarming news.

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The Turkish giants announced the arrival of the newborn, congratulating the couple and wishing their daughter a happy and healthy life.

The announcement quickly attracted reactions from supporters, many of whom set aside football rivalries to celebrate the Nigerian forward's growing family.

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Galatasaray Announce Osimhen's Baby News

Galatasaray confirmed the news in a message celebrating Osimhen and Stefanie's new arrival.

The club wrote in part:

We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!
Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.
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The announcement revealed the baby's name as Liora Audrey and prompted an outpouring of goodwill for the Super Eagles star and his partner.

Osimhen, one of Nigeria's most recognisable footballers, has built a strong connection with Galatasaray supporters through his performances on the pitch.

This time, however, the attention was on a special moment away from football.

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What Fans Are Saying About Osimhen's New Baby

Following the announcement, supporters took to social media to congratulate the striker and welcome his daughter.

Nigerian Beach legend Abu Azeez led the well-wishers as he wrote: “Big congratulations big Vic.”

Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig at the Red Carpet of the AIC Awards | Credit: Instagtam

Another shared a heartfelt prayer for the newborn, writing: “May Allah make you grow up with a mother and father, God willing, we love you Osi.”

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Other supporters expressed their affection for Osimhen, with one jokingly suggesting that even the arrival of his baby would not stop the striker from giving his all for the team.

“Even though his wife just gave birth, he doesn't leave us alone—what a great guy, huh,” the supporter wrote.

Another fan welcomed the newborn with the message: “Republic's daughter, welcome.”

Others offered prayers for the child's future and expressed their hope that Osimhen would enjoy many happy years with his family.

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Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen celebrates

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A Special Moment for the Super Eagles Star

The arrival of Liora Audrey marks a special moment for Osimhen and his partner, with the congratulatory messages reflecting the affection many supporters have for the Nigerian striker.

While Osimhen's performances for club and country regularly place him in the spotlight, the announcement offered fans an opportunity to celebrate a personal milestone in his life.

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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

For the Galatasaray forward, the messages from his club and supporters provided a warm welcome for the newest addition to his family.

Congratulations to Victor Osimhen and Stefanie on the arrival of baby Liora Audrey.

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