Inter and AC Milan Unveil Generali Stadium Plans to Replace Iconic San Siro

Inter and AC Milan have officially presented plans for the new Generali Stadium, set to replace the iconic San Siro

Inter Milan and AC Milan have announced that their proposed new stadium at San Siro will be named Generali Stadium after selling the venue's naming rights to the insurance giant.

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The two clubs have also revealed initial details of the design, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and completion targeted for 2031.

Generali Stadium to replace iconic San Siro

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held by Inter and Milan at the Sforzesco Castle, where the clubs outlined some of the plans for their new home.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, insurance company Generali has secured the naming rights to the proposed arena, with its name set to appear prominently on the exterior of the structure.

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Although images of the stadium design remain under embargo, initial details describe an arena with a distinctive basin shape, featuring steep stands intended to provide spectators with clear views of the pitch from every seat.

The stadium will also be constructed on top of a raised podium, giving the structure an elevated appearance. The first tier is expected to feature two separate sections, with each curva accommodating approximately 11,500 supporters.

The design aims to create a modern football venue while maintaining the intense atmosphere associated with the traditional San Siro experience.

Inter and Milan target 2031 EUROS completion

The two Milan giants are hoping to begin construction in 2027, with the entire project scheduled for completion by 2031.

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The timeline is particularly significant because Italy and Türkiye are set to jointly host the 2032 European Championship, with the new stadium expected to be among the tournament's venues.

The project represents a major development for both clubs, who have shared the historic San Siro stadium for decades while exploring plans for a modern replacement.

For Inter and AC Milan, the proposed Generali Stadium will provide an opportunity to establish a new home capable of meeting the demands of modern football and major international competitions.