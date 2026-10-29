Ademola Lookman: Atletico Madrid's Simone considering drastic change

Diego Simeone is weighing up a change to a 4-3-3 system at Atletico Madrid to unlock Ademola Lookman

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly considering a tactical adjustment that could give Ademola Lookman a more defined role as the Nigerian forward searches for his best form.

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According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine is exploring a switch to a 4-3-3 formation that would see the Super Eagles star operate on the left wing.

Simeone considers new position for struggling Lookman

Lookman has been deployed in several attacking positions this season, featuring as a left winger, second striker, centre-forward and attacking midfielder.

However, Simeone is now considering returning the former African Footballer of the Year to a familiar role on the left flank in the hope of getting more out of his attacking qualities.

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The 29-year-old made an immediate impression after joining Atlético from Atalanta during the winter transfer window, scoring and providing an assist in a convincing 5-0 victory over Real Betis.

He continued to deliver important contributions during the campaign, helping the Madrid club reach the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semi-finals.

Lookman finished that spell with nine goals and four assists in 24 appearances, establishing himself as an important attacking option for Simeone.

Nigerian forward searches for return to best form

His performances have been less convincing this season, with the Nigeria international managing two goals and one assist in 13 appearances, accumulating 692 minutes of action.

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Although Lookman recently provided an assist for Julian against Stuttgart, his influence was limited in the encounter with Deportivo, prompting Simeone to withdraw him at half-time.

The inconsistency has reportedly encouraged the Atlético manager to consider changing his tactical approach rather than continue moving the Nigerian between different attacking positions.

A switch to the left wing in a 4-3-3 system could offer Lookman greater freedom to attack defenders, exploit spaces and contribute more consistently in the final third.