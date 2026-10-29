Nigeria vs Mexico: Flamingo reach quarterfinal of U17 World Cup after vital win

Nigeria's Flamingos secured a spot in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Mexico, thanks to goals from Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Akpan Dunstan.

Nigeria's Flamingos have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating Mexico 2-1 in their Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

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Goals from Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Akpan Dunstan secured progression for Hakeem Busari's side despite a late scare from their opponents.

Umejiaku and Dunstan fire Nigeria into commanding lead

The Flamingos started the encounter with the intention of securing an early advantage and were rewarded for their efforts shortly before half-time.

Umejiaku broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, giving Nigeria a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the interval and putting them in a strong position to progress.

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Busari's youngsters maintained their intensity after the restart, looking to extend their advantage and avoid allowing Mexico back into the contest.

Their persistence paid off in the 72nd minute when Dunstan found the back of the net to make it 2-0. The goal provided Nigeria with breathing room and brought them closer to a place in the last eight.

However, Mexico refused to go down without a fight, with Emily Delgado reducing the deficit in the 10th minute of stoppage time to set up a tense finish.

Flamingos set up Venezuela quarter-final showdown

Despite Mexico's late response, Nigeria held on to secure a 2-1 victory and confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

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The result continues the Flamingos' impressive run in the competition, following their 3-1 victory over defending champions North Korea in their final group-stage fixture.

That result provided a confidence boost ahead of the knockout rounds, and Busari's players carried the momentum into their meeting with Mexico.

With Umejiaku and Dunstan delivering the decisive goals, Nigeria have taken another important step towards their ambition of winning the tournament.