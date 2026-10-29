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Arsenal lose appeal as Max Dowman receives three-match suspension

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:26 - 29 October 2026
Arsenal have suffered another blow after the Football Association rejected their appeal against Max Dowman's red card during the Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town
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Arsenal have suffered another setback after their appeal against Max Dowman's red card during their Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town was rejected.

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The England youth international will now serve a three-match suspension after an independent commission dismissed the club's claims of wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment.

FA rejects Arsenal appeal over Dowman's red card

Dowman was sent off during Tuesday night's Carabao Cup encounter at Highbury Stadium, where Arsenal suffered a shock penalty shootout defeat against their League Two opponents.

The Gunners had been stunned when Fleetwood striker Aaron Loupalo-Bi opened the scoring in the first half, putting the fourth-tier side ahead against the odds.

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Viktor Gyökeres eventually restored parity for Mikel Arteta's team, but Arsenal failed to find a winner during normal time. Bruno Guimarães then missed the decisive penalty as Fleetwood completed a memorable upset.

However, Dowman's dismissal became one of the major talking points of the encounter after the youngster became involved in an altercation with Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal near the touchline.

The Arsenal forward appeared to kick out at his opponent, prompting referee Michael Salisbury to show him a red card. The decision angered the Premier League side, who subsequently challenged the dismissal and the resulting suspension.

Dowman handed three-match ban after commission ruling

Arsenal's efforts to overturn the punishment proved unsuccessful, with the Football Association confirming on Thursday that an independent commission had rejected the club's appeal.

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An FA spokesperson stated that the commission had "dismissed claims of wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment for Max Dowman... [who] will be suspended for three matches."

The ruling means the young winger must serve the suspension despite Arsenal's attempts to have the red card overturned.

The commission's full reasoning is expected to be published in due course, providing further details behind its decision.

For Arteta, the verdict represents an unwanted blow as Arsenal prepare to navigate their upcoming fixtures without one of their promising young attacking options.

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