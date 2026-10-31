Better than Mbappe! Osimhen joins Harry Kane in exclusive 4-man goal list

Victor Osimhen has entered world football's absolute elite, boasting an incredible 1.05 goal contributions per match for Galatasaray to outperform Kylian Mbappe.

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has officially cemented his status among the absolute elite of world football, entering a legendary bracket alongside Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

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According to newly released performance data tracking Europe’s top 10 leagues, the 27-year-old forward has become one of only four players on the planet to average more than one goal contribution per match since the start of the 2024/25 season.

Since swapping Naples for Istanbul and pulling on the famous Galatasaray jersey, Osimhen has been operating at an unplayable level. The Nigerian powerhouse boasts a staggering 1.05 goal contributions per match, racking up 63 goals and assists in just 60 appearances.

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Outperforming the Real Madrid King

The exclusive list highlights the sheer efficiency of the four most devastating attackers currently operating in world football.

Osimhen’s explosive numbers have remarkably placed him ahead of Real Madrid superstar and former Ballon d'Or favourite Mbappe.

While Mbappe sits on an elite 1.03 ratio, Osimhen’s 1.05 average places him joint-second in the global rankings alongside Uruguayan icon Luis Suárez.

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Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

The complete, exclusive leaderboard of Europe's top 10 leagues features:

Player Goal Contributions / Matches Ratio Per Match Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 84 / 64 1.22 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) 63 / 60 1.05 Luis Suárez (Inter Miami) 43 / 41 1.05 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 77 / 75 1.03

1.05 - Victor Osimhen, @GalatasaraySK forması giymeye başladığı 2024/25 sezonundan bu yana Avrupa'nın top 10 liginde maç başına 1'in üzerinde gole katkı sağlayan dört oyuncudan biri konumunda: Harry Kane - 1.22 (84 gol katkısı/64 maç) Victor Osimhen - 1.05 (63 gol katkısı/60 maç) Luis Suarez - 1.05 (43 gol katkısı/41 maç) Kylian Mbappe - 1.03 (77 gol katkısı/75 maç) Makine. — OptaCan (@OptaCan) October 30, 2026

The Unstoppable Lion of Istanbul

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Osimhen’s inclusion in this exclusive club acts as the ultimate vindication of his decisive loan move to the Super Lig.

While critics initially questioned his choice to move to Turkey, the former African Player of the Year has used the platform to completely torch opposing defences.

Fresh off scoring a commanding header against Konyaspor just hours after his partner gave birth, Osimhen’s link-up play with midfield maestro Gabriel Sara has turned Galatasaray into one of the most feared attacking forces in European football.

With 11 goal contributions already under his belt in this domestic campaign alone, the Nigerian striker isn't just maintaining his world-class standard, he is elevating it.

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