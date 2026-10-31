'It left me stunned' — Jose Mourinho lashes out at Jude Bellingham's controversial Ballon d'Or ranking

Jose Mourinho shared his candid reaction to the 2026 Ballon d'Or voting, praising winner Harry Kane while expressing outrage over Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham finishing down in 11th place.

Legendary football manager Jose Mourinho has officially thrown a massive grenade into the ongoing global fallout from the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, leaving fans completely open-mouthed with his brutal honesty.

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Los Blancos tactician was asked to share his raw reaction to the controversial voting results that saw Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane lift the ultimate golden ball ahead of Real Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe.

While the "Special One" was quick to offer high praise to Kane, a player he previously managed, Mourinho completely lost his cool when discussing the shocking treatment of England superstar Jude Bellingham, labeling his low ranking an absolute, undeniable disgrace.

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“He Deserves the Crowning Glory”

Mourinho, who coached Kane during their time together in London, admitted that while he had personal biases toward his own squad, he could not begrudge the English captain his legendary moment in Paris.

"I had the privilege of working with Harry Kane," Mourinho stated warmly. "He is a fantastic footballer, a true professional, and a great person. Of course, I'm disappointed that my player didn't win, but in all honesty, I'm genuinely happy for Harry. He is a player and a man who deserves it... at 31 or 32, whatever age he is... he deserves that kind of joy, the crowning glory of his career."

Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

Pivoting immediately to Kane's fierce rival, Mbappe, who narrowly missed out on the top prize despite hitting a monumental 100-goal milestone for Real Madrid during El Clasico, Mourinho insisted that the Frenchman’s legacy remains entirely secure.

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"On the other hand, I think... Kylian is Kylian. He is unique," the Portuguese icon explained. "We award a Ballon d'Or every year, and sure, some players have won it multiple times: Messi, Cristiano, Ronaldo Nazário, Platini... There are players with more than one. But every single year, someone wins the Ballon d'Or. Yet there is only one greatest player in World Cup history. That is truly unique. And Kylian is unique."

The Bellingham Injustice: "No Comment"

However, the diplomatic tone completely vanished the moment the conversation shifted to the lower rankings of the world elite list. Mourinho could not hide his sheer rage and bewilderment regarding Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham finishing in a criminal 11th place overall.

"As for the voting itself, what left me completely stunned and open-mouthed was Jude Bellingham. Eleventh place. No comment. That's all I'll say."

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Bellingham had a spectacular, trophy-laden season pushing Real Madrid to domestic and European glory, and placing him outside the top 10 is being heavily viewed by pundits as total administrative disrespect.