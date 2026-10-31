Advertisement

Chelsea vs Man United: Red Devils fall to 1973 low as Lisandro Martinez sees red

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:34 - 31 October 2026
Manchester United's away-day woes reached historic levels as a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge left them winless in their opening seven road matches for the first time since 1973/74
Advertisement

Manchester United failed to win any of their first seven away games in all competitions for the first time since the 1973/74 season after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez suffered the ignominy of a red card after causing the penalty that saw Chelsea go 2-0 up as goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer gave the Blues a valuable win.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man City vs Brighton: Citizens stunned as Seagulls claim first-ever away win at Etihad
Football
31.10.2026
Man City vs Brighton: Citizens stunned as Seagulls claim first-ever away win at Etihad
Mourinho opens up after Kane beats Mbappe to Ballon d'Or
Football
31.10.2026
Mourinho opens up after Kane beats Mbappe to Ballon d'Or
We could have scored 3 — Man Utd boss Carrick positive despite Chelsea defeat
Football
31.10.2026
We could have scored 3 — Man Utd boss Carrick positive despite Chelsea defeat
Lookman restricted to 14 minutes of action as LaLiga goal drought continues in Atletico win
Football
31.10.2026
Lookman restricted to 14 minutes of action as LaLiga goal drought continues in Atletico win
'It left me stunned' — Jose Mourinho lashes out at Jude Bellingham's controversial Ballon d'Or ranking
Football
31.10.2026
'It left me stunned' — Jose Mourinho lashes out at Jude Bellingham's controversial Ballon d'Or ranking
Better than Mbappe! Osimhen joins Harry Kane in exclusive 4-man goal list
Football
31.10.2026
Better than Mbappe! Osimhen joins Harry Kane in exclusive 4-man goal list