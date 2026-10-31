Advertisement
Chelsea vs Man United: Red Devils fall to 1973 low as Lisandro Martinez sees red
Manchester United's away-day woes reached historic levels as a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge left them winless in their opening seven road matches for the first time since 1973/74
Advertisement
Manchester United failed to win any of their first seven away games in all competitions for the first time since the 1973/74 season after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Advertisement
Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez suffered the ignominy of a red card after causing the penalty that saw Chelsea go 2-0 up as goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer gave the Blues a valuable win.
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Advertisement
Videos
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Advertisement