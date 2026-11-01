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Victor Osimhen: Turkish expert reveals only chance teams have of beating Galatasaray to title

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:49 - 01 November 2026
Turkish football pundit Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has declared that the only realistic path for any rival to stop Galatasaray winning the Süper Lig is a prolonged absence for Victor Osimhen.
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Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the world's most-feared strikers, and he proves his importance on a weekly basis for Galatasaray.

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Speaking to Krampon Sports, Sabuncuoğlu was blunt, insisting the Nigerian virtually guarantees Galatasaray another title.

“If a team wants to become champion in this league besides Galatasaray, they have to hope Osimhen gets injured and doesn’t play for two months at Galatasaray, so we see a fairly long stretch of Galatasaray without Osimhen.”

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The comments come with Galatasaray sitting top of the table on 25 points from 10 matches. The Nigerian has been the difference-maker since arriving in Istanbul, delivering back-to-back league titles.

Evidence of his importance is clear this season. When Osimhen was available in the opening weeks, he scored and assisted at a prolific rate, helping the side remain unbeaten in the league.

His absence through injury in September exposed the drop-off. Galatasaray suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Trabzonspor and looked far less clinical in attack.

Once he returned, the team immediately regained its spark. Osimhen scored a brace in the 2-1 derby win over Fenerbahçe and has continued to lead the line with intensity and goals.

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The difference is clear, and a sustained run of fitness from the Nigerian virtually guarantees another league title.

Gala will aim to continue their fine run of form when they host Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

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