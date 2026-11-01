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The plan worked — Taiwo Awoniyi delighted after super goal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:10 - 01 November 2026
Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his delight after scoring his first Premier League goal for Coventry City in their 3-1 victory over Sunderland.
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The Nigeria international netted the Sky Blues’ second goal eight minutes before half-time at the CBS Arena.

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He won the ball back from Luke O’Nien, drove towards goal, held off two players and planted a composed finish into the bottom corner past Robin Roefs.

Speaking afterwards, Awoniyi was clear about what mattered most. “I think the most important thing is the three points.

"I think the team from the outset played good together, the game plan worked,” he told the Premier League website.

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Frank Lampard’s side had already taken the lead through Tatsuhiro Sakamoto before Awoniyi doubled the advantage.

Jack Rudoni later made it 3-0, with Sunderland grabbing a late consolation from the penalty spot.

The result lifted Coventry to nine points from nine matches and provided a significant boost in their battle to stay clear of the relegation zone.

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Awoniyi’s clinical finish was a welcome performance on a personal level, after enduring the setback of being sent off in the 5-0 defeat to Brighton in September.

The Super Eagles man has now scored twice for Frank Lampard's men and will be keen to build from this.

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