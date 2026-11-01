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Barcelona star Fermin finally responds to Manchester United transfer interest

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:58 - 01 November 2026
Spain and Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has firmly shut down speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
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The 23-year-old, who was named Player of the Match as Barcelona defeated Alaves 6-1, has made it clear he would love to end his career at Barcelona.

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Speaking after Barcelona’s emphatic win, the Spain international was asked about reports of United interest ahead of the January transfer window. His response left little room for doubt.

“Manchester United links? I don’t pay attention to that kind of news,” López said.

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“I want to stay here at Barcelona as long as possible. I hope to end my football career at this club and retire here.”

The comments came after another strong performance in which López scored and provided two assists. He celebrated his goal by kissing the Barcelona badge, underlining his commitment.

United had reportedly made enquiries about the attacking midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad under pressure.

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López, who signed a new deal running until 2031 earlier this year, is viewed as a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans and is considered untouchable by the Catalan club.

The Spanish international has been in excellent form this season, contributing goals and assists at a high rate.

His public declaration of loyalty ends any short-term speculation about a Premier League switch and reinforces his status as one of Barcelona’s most important young players.

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