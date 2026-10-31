Barcelona vs Alaves: Yamal and Raphinha shine as LALIGA minnows bear brunt of Blaugrana's pain

Barcelona's attackers were onsong as they dismantled Alaves following defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Barcelona emphatically banished the ghosts of their recent slump, blowing past Deportivo Alavés with a devastating 6-1 victory at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The encounter arrived at a crucial moment for Hansi Flick’s side. Reeling from consecutive defeats, including a bitter loss to Real Madrid in El Clásico and a Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the Blaugrana were desperate to get back on track.

Navigating an injury crisis in defence that sidelined Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Eric García, and Xavi Espart, Barcelona relied on overwhelming offensive firepower to dismantle an Alavés side that proved entirely unable to cope with the hosts' relentless attacking waves.

Key match details

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona dictated the terms of the contest from the opening whistle and broke the deadlock in just the 7th minute.

Raphinha finished cleanly from the centre of the box after being set up by Fermín López, immediately putting the hosts in control. In the 22nd minute, Fermín López turned from provider to goalscorer, driving a difficult shot into the top corner following an assist from Lamine Yamal to make it 2-0.

The onslaught continued relentlessly as the half progressed. Raphinha secured his brace in the 40th minute, latching onto a through ball from López.

Deep into first-half stoppage time (45'), Lamine Yamal capped off a spectacular 45-minute display with a brilliant left-footed strike from outside the box, sending Barcelona into the break with an insurmountable 4-0 advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second half saw Barcelona manage their massive lead while continuing to exploit Alavés' defensive vulnerabilities. The Blaugrana added two more goals to their tally, showcasing their immense attacking depth and stretching th scoreline.