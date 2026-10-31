Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi forces bizarre goal to help Fulham deny Aston Villa

Super Eagles duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi put in solid performances as Fulham secured a valuable 1-1 draw away to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Nicolas Jackson gave the hosts the lead in the 39th minute with a composed finish, but Villa’s dominance was not reflected on the scoreboard after John McGinn had earlier smashed a penalty against the crossbar.

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Fulham grew into the contest after the break and equalised in the 64th minute through an own goal by Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The equaliser came from a corner delivered by Iwobi, and Suzuki, who caught the ball and bounced it over the line for a bizarre own-goal.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | OWN GOAL BY ZION SUZUKI! INCREDIBLE! Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham. https://t.co/mnCwkopzaG — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) October 31, 2026

Iwobi was lively throughout and involved in several promising attacks before being replaced by Tom Cairney in the 75th minute.

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Bassey, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, was composed and physical throughout, making important blocks and clearances.

The Nigerian centre-back dealt well with Villa’s attackers and received a yellow card late in the first half for a foul.

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