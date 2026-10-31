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Arokodare delivers Ajax again in victory over AZ Alkmaar

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:30 - 31 October 2026
Super Eagles ace Tolu Arokodare reprised his heroics for Ajax to deliver victory against AZ Alkmaar.
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Tolu Arokodare was the undisputed hero for Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday night, as the Nigerian striker’s early goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

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Hosting the game at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Ajax maintained their excellent league form, grinding out a crucial win against a stubborn AZ side. 

While the victory was slightly marred by an apparent first-half injury to German midfielder Julian Brandt, the Amsterdam club successfully protected their narrow advantage to climb level on points with league leaders Feyenoord at the summit of the table.

Key match details

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Ajax started the match brightly, and Arokodare wasted no time making his mark on the contest. In just the 9th minute, the Nigeria international found the back of the net, registering what would ultimately be the only goal of the game and setting the tone for the hosts.

Despite conceding early, AZ Alkmaar refused to fold. The visitors actually controlled the majority of the ball, finishing with 52% possession and launching 19 total shots compared to Ajax's 9. However, they struggled to breach their opposition

Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.
Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.

When Alkmaar did manage to find a breakthrough, veteran goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was there to shut the door, recording five crucial saves to maintain the clean sheet.

Arokodare delivered a solid 73-minute shift, acting as a crucial focal point for the Ajax attack and recording two shots before being substituted for Steven Berghuis as manager Francesco Farioli looked to inject fresh legs to see out the result.

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