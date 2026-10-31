Nigeria journalist snubs Kane, Mbappe and Yamal in Ballon d'Or vote

France Football has published the voting details of each country's representative; Nigeria's Samm Audu's picks raised eyebrows.

The official voting breakdown for the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or has exposed several polarising ballots, with Nigerian representative Samm Audu standing out for completely omitting the overall top three from his own podium.

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France Football released the comprehensive voting data on Friday, highlighting disparities in how the 100 international journalists evaluated the world's best players.

Audu, a veteran sports journalist and the publisher of ScoreNigeria, serves as the sole voting representative for the African nation.

His submitted ballot deviated from the global consensus, controversially placing eventual winner Harry Kane in a lowly seventh position.

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A contrarian podium

While the jury ultimately crowned Kane over Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Audu did not place a single one of those three players in his highest spots.

Instead, the Nigerian journalist awarded his highly valuable first-place vote to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Rodri is a candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Rodri, who secured the World Cup best player award following Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph, ultimately finished fourth in the overall standings.

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Audu shocked observers by placing Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé in second place, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland took his third spot.

The remainder of Audu's official ballot featured Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (4th), Mbappé (5th), Yamal (6th), Kane (7th), Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (8th), Bayern Munich's Michael Olise (9th), and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (10th).

How Kane claimed the ultimate prize

Despite missing out on significant points from the Nigerian voting bloc, Kane successfully captured the golden ball in a remarkably tight race.

Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

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Kane's victory came from a historically dominant 2025/26 season, in which he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions for club and country.