He is human — Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane begins reign with costly penalty miss

Fresh off winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane suffered a rare penalty nightmare as Bayern Munich were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Football has a brutal way of keeping even the world's greatest players humble, and Bayern Munich’s newly crowned king Harry Kane found that out the hard way during a breathless, chaotic night at the Allianz Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just days after capturing the ultimate crowning glory of his career by lifting the prestigious 2026 Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris, the English striker stepped onto the pitch to begin his official reign in football's biggest domestic war: Der Klassiker against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund.

But instead of a triumphant coronation match, Kane’s legendary penalty-kick perfection completely abandoned him when it mattered most, leaving traveling fans open-mouthed and proving that the best player on the planet is, after all, completely human.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rare Crossbar Nightmare

The high-stakes encounter lived up to its frantic billing from the opening whistle, ending in a dramatic 2-2 draw after a late equaliser from Dortmund's sub forward completely shattered Bayern's hopes of a home victory.

Vincent Kompany’s side will leave the pitch in absolute frustration, knowing they standardly dominated the attacking phases and struck the woodwork on several agonizing occasions.

Harry Kane presents his Ballon d'Or to Bayern Munich fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most shocking moment of the entire match arrived when Bayern were handed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot to potentially kill off the game.

Kane walked up to the spot carrying an unbelievable, iron-clad record; having successfully converted 25 out of his previous 26 Bundesliga penalties since arriving in Germany.

The Allianz Arena stood ready to celebrate, but the captain uncharacteristically rifled his powerful effort straight against the crossbar, sending the ball flying away into the stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dortmund Refuse to Die

Dortmund, showing immense resilience and tactical grit under immense pressure, rode their luck beautifully following Kane’s high-profile miss.

They refused to let the record-breaking Bayern attackers choke them out of the contest, contesting every second ball and threatening on rapid transitions.

Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their persistence paid off in the dying embers of the match when Silva stepped up to blast home a sensational, late equaliser to make it 2-2 and secure a well-earned away point for the visitors.

While the draw keeps the Bundesliga title race intensely tight, the entire post-match fallout is completely centered around the English talisman.

For a player who has spent the last week operating in a flawless, golden world elite list, this costly penalty blunder is a sharp reminder of how quickly football narratives can flip.