Reactions as Super Eagles target continues to breathe down Victor Osimhen's neck

Gift Orban delivered an absolute masterclass in Amedspor's 5-1 thrashing of Eyupspor, bringing his seasonal tally to nine goals and four assists to tie Victor Osimhen at the top of the scoring charts.

The explosive war between Nigeria's finest attackers in Turkey has officially reached a boiling point after a breathtaking Sunday afternoon performance from a completely resurrected Gift Orban.

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While Galatasaray fans spent the weekend celebrating Victor Osimhen’s towering header against Konyaspor, Orban refused to let his compatriot command the spotlight alone.

The 24-year-old dynamo produced an absolute masterclass to lead Amedspor to a ruthless 5-1 thrashing of Eyupspor, breathing heavily down Osimhen’s neck and setting football viewing centers across Nigeria on fire.

With another brilliant goal and an elite assist in the bag, Orban has sensationally moved completely level with the 27-year-old Osimhen at the absolute summit of the goal-scoring charts.

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Gift Orban celebrates his 9th goal of the season.

The Unstoppable Sunday Masterclass

Orban’s display against Eyupspor was nothing short of an absolute footballing clinic. He terrorised the visitors' backline from the opening whistle, proving that his early-season form is no fluke.

Beyond hitting his ninth goal of a spectacular campaign, Orban’s all-around game was completely flawless.

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Gift Orban put on a show in Turkey for his modest club.

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Over the 90 minutes, the Super Eagles prospect dictated the attack, registering a magnificent 90% pass accuracy, creating two clear-cut goalscoring opportunities, making a vital key pass, and missing two big chances to extend the scoreline even further.

The goal and assist take his incredible seasonal tally to nine goals and four assists, locked in a dead heat with Osimhen as the two most terrifying forwards in the country.

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“The Top Scorer Loading!” — Fans React to the Threat

Fans are aggressively sharing their reactions on social media, with many predicting that the younger underdog is about to permanently dethrone the Super Eagles main man.

“He's set to become the top scorer,” an ecstatic fan boldly predicted online, backing Orban to outrun Osimhen in the long winter stretch.

Victor Osimhen celebrates

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The Amedspor faithful are completely under his spell, with one supporter screaming, “Gooooolllll My Lion beeee! Gooooolllll Gift Orban!”

The Multi-Million Dollar Clause Approaching

However, behind the golden boot hype, a massive administrative story is brewing. Savvy insiders quickly pointed out that Orban's incredible scoring streak is about to trigger a permanent financial buyout clause for his club.

Orban sits at the top of the chart alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen.

“Today, the mandatory buyout will kick in once it reaches 10 goals, let's see how it goes,” a fan noted regarding the player's loan contract terms.

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