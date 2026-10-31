Bruno Fernandes left in tears after Man United loss to rivals Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes was overcome with emotion after Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, extending their winless run to nine matches.

Bruno Fernandes appeared close to tears as he acknowledged Manchester United's travelling supporters following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

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The United captain's emotional reaction came after another difficult afternoon extended the club's winless run to nine matches in all competitions.

Fernandes returns but United suffer another defeat

The Portuguese midfielder returned to Michael Carrick's starting line-up after being left out of the squad's starting XI for the previous week's defeat against Bournemouth, where he remained an unused substitute.

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His omission followed reports of tension between the pair after Fernandes criticised Carrick's tactics during United's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. The situation raised questions about their relationship, but the two reportedly held crisis talks during the week in an attempt to resolve their differences.

Fernandes was subsequently restored to the team against Chelsea and completed the full 90 minutes. However, his return could not inspire a response as United suffered another damaging result.

The 2-0 loss extended their miserable run to nine consecutive matches without a victory, leaving the captain visibly frustrated at the final whistle.

United captain struggles to hide his emotions

As the players approached the away end to acknowledge the supporters, Fernandes appeared to battle back tears, repeatedly wiping his face while standing alone.

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The midfielder's reaction offered a glimpse of the frustration within the United camp as their difficult run continued. Despite the latest setback, the travelling supporters applauded the players on this occasion.

Carrick has regularly made a point of acknowledging the fans before his players after matches. Following the Bournemouth defeat, he was cheered as he left the pitch, while supporters subsequently turned their frustration towards the team.

The United manager again walked down the tunnel separately after the Chelsea game, leaving his players to face the travelling faithful.