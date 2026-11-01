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Mbappe, Bellingham, and Diomande Strike as Real Madrid Sweep Past Racing Santander
Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande all found the net as Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory over Racing Santander
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Real Madrid had their star power to thank for their comprehensive 3-0 win over Racing Santander to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.
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Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande were enough for Los Blancos to cut the gap to Barcelona to only three points.
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