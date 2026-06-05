‘Doctor couldn’t believe it’ – Chelsea Winger Estevao shares remarkable recovery update

Estevao delivered positive injury update as Chelsea star targets early return

Chelsea winger Estevao has revealed that his recovery from a serious hamstring injury is progressing faster than expected, raising hopes that he could return to action sooner than initially feared.

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The Brazilian youngster suffered a major setback during Chelsea's clash with Manchester United last season, sustaining a severe hamstring tear that ultimately ruled him out of Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, the 19-year-old says recent medical examinations have shown remarkable progress, leaving doctors surprised by the speed of his recovery.

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Estevao shares remarkable recovery update

Estevao disclosed that the injury was initially considered severe enough to require surgery after medical assessments revealed extensive damage to his hamstring.

According to the winger, Chelsea's medical team strongly recommended an operation, while senior figures at the club also supported that course of action.

He said, "I had an injury where I tore 80 per cent of my hamstring bicep femoris. The Chelsea doctors wanted me to have surgery, and even the Chelsea owner said he wanted me to have surgery."

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However, the Brazilian international revealed that a recent MRI scan painted a far more encouraging picture than expected.

The latest examination reportedly showed that the injured area had healed significantly, prompting surprise from the medical staff overseeing his rehabilitation.

He added, "Two weeks ago, I had a second MRI scan, and the doctor asked if I was in pain or feeling anything. I told him I felt fine and even felt like I could already play."

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The winger added that the doctor struggled to explain the extent of the recovery shown in the scan results.