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He is always a threat - Liam Rosenior praises Estevao Willian

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:28 - 05 April 2026
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has hailed Estevao Willian’s stunning return from injury.
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Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has expressed his delight following the impressive return of Estevao Willian in the club’s emphatic 7-0 victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

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Estevao Willian celebrates after scoring for Chelsea on his debut | Credit: IMAGO

The 18-year-old Brazilian attacker made an immediate impact after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined throughout February and March.

Estevao marked his return in style, registering a goal and an assist in a dominant Chelsea performance.

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What Rosenior said

Speaking after the match, Rosenior was full of praise for the youngster’s fearless mentality and natural flair.

He said, “There is no ceiling for Estevao. We missed him. He comes in and he just plays. He’s always a threat and he always wants the ball.”

With the commanding win, Chelsea booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup, keeping their hopes of silverware alive this season.

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Rosenior made the club’s ambitions clear, “We want to reach the final. That’s the goal. We want to win a trophy.”

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