Canada vs Morocco 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: African champions to keep the dream alive

Canada will look to claim a famous scalp as they take on Morocco in Houston and reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the very first time.

The co-hosts edged past South Africa 1-0 in the round of 32, while Morocco won a hard-fought battle against the Netherlands, equalizing 1-1 in the 90th minute before advancing on penalties.

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A quarter-final clash against either Paraguay or France will be the reward for the victors of this meeting.

Canada vs Morocco match preview

Canada will be aiming to avenge one of their mishaps from 2022 when they take on Morocco at the NRG Stadium in Saturday's round of 16 battle.

After largely dominating their last-32 tie against South Africa, Canada’s patience was eventually rewarded with a late winner in their first-ever World Cup knockout game.

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Jesse Marsch's men were repeatedly denied by Ronwen Williams and last-ditch Bafana Bafana defending, but with 92 minutes on the clock, Eustaquio arrowed a fine finish into the far corner to spark chaotic Canucks celebrations.

Already writing a new chapter of history just by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds, Canada can now proudly boast a first-ever World Cup knockout victory, while Eustaquio's exquisite winner saw Canada find the back of the net for the sixth game running.

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A date with either France or Paraguay awaits if Canada can upset the odds against Morocco.

However, that is an incredibly big if against a Morocco side that are unbeaten in nine games (W6, D3) since the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Four years on from their unprecedented semi-final showing, Morocco continue to make their case for another deep run in North America, netting a 91st-minute equaliser against the Netherlands before eventually progressing 3-2 on penalties.

Becoming the first African team to win a knockout match in two separate World Cups, Morocco should carry plenty of confidence into this tie given that they’ve now progressed from six of their last eight knockout ties at major tournaments.

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Canada vs Morocco head-to-head

Morocco have won each of their previous two World Cup matches against CONCACAF nations, including a victory over Canada during the 2022 group stage.

Canada and Morocco share some history, and the Atlas Lions remain undefeated after four meetings (W3, D1).

Canada vs Morocco bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Morocco to win 1.83 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 2.25 High Player prop Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer 2.90 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Morocco to win

Ranked seventh in the world, and having already drawn with Brazil and the Netherlands – whom they beat on penalties – Morocco are one of the strongest outfits at the entire tournament, and they boast star quality that Canada can't really match.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side are still unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup, and haven't actually lost any of their last 32 matches.

Hence, Canada's task couldn't be much tougher, even if they are spurred on by the prospect of reaching a first-ever quarter-final.

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With the co-hosts looking to continue their dream World Cup journey, this RO16 tie is hard to call, but we're backing the Moroccans to win inside 90 minutes and progress to the last eight.

Over 2.5 goals

This Round of 16 tie pairs two attack-minded teams.

Canada’s 6-0 thrashing of Qatar underlined what they are capable of when their chances go in.

Morocco are also relentless shooters in the final third, as proved in their Round of 32 clash with the Netherlands, creating five big chances and racking up 11 shots to Holland’s six.

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Morocco also averaged two goals scored per game in the group stage, and based on their big chance creation metrics, they should’ve maintained this against the Netherlands.

With the North Africans well capable of scoring twice at least and Canada also expected to get on the scoresheet, the Over 2.5 Goals line looks attractive.

In fact, at only 45.45% probability, this is the top value bet in our trio of Canada vs Morocco predictions.

Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer

Having recently been snapped up by Bayern Munich, Ismael Saibari is making waves in the footballing world with his consistent performances.

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The 25-year-old scored his country's only goals in their opening two games, and with an impressive record of 12 international goals in 34 games, his impact comes as no surprise.

Saibari is averaging just shy of 2.5 shots a game this summer, with roughly one in every three hitting the target, and having scored the winning penalty in their RO32 triumph, the ever-improving frontman will be brimming with confidence.

So, we're sticking our necks out and predicting that Saibari will score his fourth goal in five World Cup games, with the Morocco striker maintaining an unlikely Golden Boot charge.

Canada vs Morocco team news

Team news from the Canada camp will no doubt be dominated by Alphonso Davies talk, after the Bayern Munich star came off the bench for the final 15 minutes against South Africa; his first international appearance since March 2025.

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While Marsch did not rule out the possibility of Davies starting in the last 16 immediately after Sunday's victory, ever-present Richie Laryea is a safer option at left-back and should reprise his role in the starting lineup.

The Canucks have no other fitness concerns barring long-term leg absentee Ismael Kone, but Marsch faces two critical dilemmas: Jacob Shaffelburg vs. Liam Millar at left wing, and the three-way battle between Promise David, Cyle Larin and Tani Oluwaseyi to partner Jonathan David up top.

Meanwhile, Morocco suffered a scare against the Netherlands when centre-back Chadi Riad was forcibly substituted in the 75th minute.

However, the Crystal Palace man has made a rapid return to full training and is expected to be involved here.

Redouane Halhal and Marwane Saadane are on standby in case Riad is ruled out, but Ouahbi is anticipated to have a fully fit squad for the last 16.

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Canada vs Morocco predicted lineups

Canada predicted XI (4-4-2)

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi

Morocco predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Canada vs Morocco prediction

Canada pressing as intensely as they did against South Africa on Saturday is surely a recipe for disaster against this Morocco outfit, who should live up to their favourites tag in this contest.

And based on what we've seen so far, we expect them to do it in regulation this time.

Canada should be able to score at least once, as they have the firepower, and they have the motivation as co-hosts of the tournament.

As was the case in 2022, we foresee a 2-1 victory for the Atlas Lions, keeping the dream of a first-ever African champion alive.