'They are not here by chance' – Argentina boss Scaloni refuses to underestimate Cape Verde

Lionel Scaloni is remaining focused despite his Argentina side's perceived superiority over Cape Verde

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni struck a heavily measured and respectful tone, firmly rejecting any suggestions that tournament debutants Cape Verde will be an easy assignment for the reigning world champions.

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The two sides are set to square off in a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash amidst contrasting the group stage form.

Scaloni Rejects Walkover Claims Ahead of High-Stakes Knockout

The Blue Sharks have already captured global attention by becoming the least populous nation to ever qualify for the knockout phase of a FIFA World Cup.

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Cape Verde navigated an incredibly tough group unbeaten, securing three straight draws against European heavyweights Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.

While Argentina enters the encounter on the back of a near-flawless group-stage campaign, Scaloni dismissed any room for complacency, reminding his players that the tournament has now entered a ruthless phase where the margin for error is non-existent:

"We're in a good moment, but now the margins are very small. This is a match where if you lose, you're out. We know that. They're a good team. We've already watched them, not just because we are playing against them, but because we were analysing potential opponents, and then they qualified.

“We are not surprised, to be honest. They are a good team, and they are not here by chance. We must respect them and that's what we will do," Scaloni said

Scaloni's Analysis Reveals Cape Verde's Strengths

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Though critics have pointed out that the disciplined African side failed to record a single victory during the opening round, Scaloni countered by stating that Cape Verde actively deserved maximum points in their stalemated fixture against Saudi Arabia.

The Albiceleste tactician went on to praise Cape Verde's structural organisation, noting that while they rode their luck at times against Spain and Uruguay, their defensive resilience was elite.