Unai Simon surpasses Casillas, Italian legend to set new world record in Spain’s win over Austria

Spain's Unai Simon is now a certified world record holder after his performances at the World Cup

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has etched his name into footballing immortality, breaking an iconic tournament milestone during La Roja's commanding 3-0 victory over Austria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Athletic Club shot-stopper stood impassable yet again to anchor a truly historic defensive masterclass.

Historic Clean Sheet Places Simón Alone at the Pinnacle

By keeping the Austrian attack completely at bay throughout the Round of 32 clash, Simón reached an astonishing 519 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal at the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This brilliant run officially crowns him as the goalkeeper with the longest unbeaten streak in FIFA World Cup history.

In setting the record, the 29-year-old surpassed the legendary 517-minute benchmark established by Italian icon Walter Zenga, as well as the previous Spanish national record of 476 minutes held by former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas.

Teen Titans Excel as Oyarzabal Doubles Up Against Austria

Beyond Simón's historic feat between the posts, Luis de la Fuente’s side set another remarkable milestone by naming Barcelona prodigies Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí in the starting lineup.

The selections marked the first time a pair of teenagers had started a World Cup knockout match together since Pelé and José Altafini did so for Brazil in 1958.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dominant Spain made light work of Austria. The deadlock was broken when Marc Cucurella delivered an inviting cross that Mikel Oyarzabal guided into the bottom corner.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 66th minute, ghosting in to convert a close-range header.

Oyarzabal then ruthlessly punished a late Austrian defensive error in the 89th minute, tucking away his second of the night and fourth goal of the competition to seal the 3-0 rout.