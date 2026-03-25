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Caicedo shuts down Real Madrid links, declares loyalty to Chelsea
Moisés Caicedo has firmly dismissed growing rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, making it clear that his future remains with Chelsea.
The Ecuadorian midfielder addressed the speculation during an interview, stressing that he has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge anytime soon.
What Caicedo said
Caicedo did not mince words when speaking about his ambitions, stating his desire to cement a lasting legacy at the London club.
“I want to become a Chelsea legend,” he said.
He also highlighted that his current focus remains on performing for both Chelsea and the Ecuadorian national team.
“I’m under contract at Chelsea, and my focus is on Chelsea and Ecuador.”
Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said, “Moises Caicedo really has this desire to be part of the Chelsea project! He told his YouTube channel.
“He really feels the love of the Chelsea fans and people. So there’s a very good connection. It’s not been an easy season, but Caicedo still believes in the project.
Don’t forget Moises Caicedo had the possibility to go to Liverpool, but he still feels there is more to do and win at Chelsea! He wants to become a Chelsea legend! That’s his word.”
Since completing a high-profile transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, Caicedo has grown into a crucial part of Chelsea’s midfield setup.