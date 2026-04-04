A tough decision - Liverpool star reacts to Mohamed Salah's exit

Curtis Jones has admitted it will be tough to see Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool.

Curtis Jones has shared his emotional reaction to the imminent departure of Mohamed Salah, admitting it will be “tough” to see the Liverpool legend leave the club at the end of the season.

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Salah confirmed he will depart Liverpool as a free agent this summer, bringing an end to a glittering nine-year spell at Anfield.

During his time with the Reds, the Egyptian forward established himself as one of the club’s greatest players, breaking numerous records and delivering unforgettable moments.

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Despite enduring a difficult outing in Liverpool’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

What Jones said

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Jones reflected on the emotional impact of losing such a key figure.

“I’m speaking as a fan as well, it’s obviously hard to see a player like Mo leave, who has given this club everything,” Jones said.

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The Liverpool midfielder went on to praise Salah’s extraordinary achievements and dedication.

He continued, “The records that he’s set and broken himself. It’s been a joy to be a part of his journey and see how hard he’s worked.

“You always see Mo with the goals and assists and the exciting times that he’s given. As a player, I’ve seen how hard he works in the gym and how much he looks after himself, his body, and recovery, and all the extras he puts in.

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