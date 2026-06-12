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2026 World Cup: 'We must keep fighting' – Nigerian-born South Africa star sends strong message after Mexico defeat

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:01 - 12 June 2026
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South Africa defender remained optimistic despite Bafana Bafana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico.
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South Africa defender Ime Okon has urged his teammates to move on quickly from their disappointing opening-day defeat to Mexico and focus on bouncing back in their remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup group matches.

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Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to the tournament co-hosts on Thursday night, leaving them with work to do in Group A as they chase a place in the knockout rounds.

Mexico made a dream start to the contest, taking the lead after just five minutes through Julián Quiñones. The forward capitalised on a defensive mistake after Erik Lira dispossessed Sphephelo Sithole before providing the assist for the opening goal.

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The hosts sealed victory in the 67th minute when experienced striker Raúl Jiménez headed home Roberto Alvarado's pinpoint cross to make it 2-0.

South Africa's frustration was compounded late in the game as they finished with nine men following the dismissals of Sphephelo Sithole and captain Themba Zwane.

Okon remains positive

Despite the setback, Okon insisted the squad remains focused on the challenges ahead and believes the team can recover from the defeat.

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"It was a tough game; we had them at times," Okon said after the match.

He added, "We just look forward, we're positive. We know it's a loss but we're looking to the next game now."

The defender stressed that the players remain determined to fight for their nation and make amends in the other fixtures.

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"I know the team, I know myself. All of us want to fight for ourselves, our families and our country. Onto the next,” he added.

The match marked Okon's first appearance at a FIFA World Cup, but the defender admitted it was not the dream debut he had imagined.

Born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother, the talented centre-back described the result as a painful experience but vowed that the team would continue to battle.

"It's not a World Cup debut I'll want to remember. But we need to keep fighting. We trust in each other and all of us worked so hard to be here,” he admitted.

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South Africa must now regroup quickly as they prepare for a crucial second Group A encounter against the Czech Republic at Atlanta Stadium next Thursday.

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