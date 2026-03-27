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‘You better lose’ -Nigerians beg Super Eagles not to beat Iran
Ahead of the international friendly between the Super Eagles and Iran, Nigerians are jokingly urging the Super Eagles to avoid beating Iran, sparking a viral “You Better Lose” movement online.
Your #SuperEagles squad to face Iran.#IRNNGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/6KrUrrXbXR— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2026
Football meets global tension
The match, set to take place in Antalya, comes amid heightened geopolitical sensitivity toward Iran.
While there is no real link between football results and international conflict, many Nigerians blended satire with global awareness.
Nigerians beg Super Eagles not beat Iran
The trend gained traction after a widely shared post suggested Nigeria should avoid provoking Iran amid global tensions.
What followed was a flood of humorous reactions: Fans jokingly asked players to “play like say una dey tired”
U better lose o before they will come for Nigeria with b0mbs— Bruhhhhhh (@RMCFbruhhhhhh) March 27, 2026
Abeg if Nigeria score make them no celebrate pic.twitter.com/ji6H6KcJ5X— kiss_prophecy🌑😓 (@call_me_Proph) March 27, 2026
Nigerian players when they score against Iran today 😂 pic.twitter.com/osxXANJtco— 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗳𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶₿ 🇺🇸🗽 (@Vicofdefi24) March 27, 2026
Just lose the match, and they sell us enough gas.....— 外人 (@blackntblank) March 27, 2026
You're on your own. Face Iran alone, bomb too much.— Orah Kelvin (@Orahkelvin) March 27, 2026