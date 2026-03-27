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‘You better lose’ -Nigerians beg Super Eagles not to beat Iran

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:21 - 27 March 2026
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Nigerian fans spark a viral “You Better Lose” trend ahead of the Super Eagles’ friendly against Iran.
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Ahead of the international friendly between the Super Eagles and Iran, Nigerians are jokingly urging the Super Eagles to avoid beating Iran, sparking a viral “You Better Lose” movement online.

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Football meets global tension

The match, set to take place in Antalya, comes amid heightened geopolitical sensitivity toward Iran.

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While there is no real link between football results and international conflict, many Nigerians blended satire with global awareness.

Nigerians beg Super Eagles not beat Iran

The trend gained traction after a widely shared post suggested Nigeria should avoid provoking Iran amid global tensions.

What followed was a flood of humorous reactions: Fans jokingly asked players to “play like say una dey tired”

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