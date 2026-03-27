‘I watched the Super Eagles play’ - Babangida reveals why Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup

Former Nigeria international Tijani Babangida believes the Super Eagles would have qualified for the 2026 World Cup if they had demonstrated the same level of performance and commitment shown at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria missed out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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The team's qualification campaign was marred by a poor start, as they managed only three points from their first four matches.

However, under Chelle's guidance, the team bounced back in Morocco. They played an exciting, attacking brand of football, finishing as the tournament's top-scoring team and securing the bronze medal.

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Babangida speaks on World Cup failure

Babangida, who witnessed the team's resurgence firsthand, praised their display at the AFCON.

"I was in Morocco myself. I watched how the Super Eagles played, and it was very interesting—fresh players, a fresh start," Babangida told AySuga Channel.

Babangida || X

"Everybody was fighting to succeed, and if they had fought that way, we could have been at the World Cup after five matches."

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Babangida urged the team to build on their recent success, despite the uncertainty surrounding coach Eric Chelle's future.

"Now that the friendlies are here, the coach will continue from where he stopped because many people will be watching. It's just a friendly, but we are waiting to see what the team will bring," he stated.

Super Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)

"Coming into the friendlies, we are still dealing with a coach whose future we don't know. It's time for us now to start building our team.

“I hope the issue of this coach will be resolved so that at least there will be concentration and we can know the team. If he leaves and another coach comes, then there will be a new system and different players."

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