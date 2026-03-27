‘His best is not where we are supposed to be’ - Ex-Super Eagles assistant coach not satisfied with Chelle’s progress

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has acknowledged the positive impact of current manager Éric Chelle but insists that a Nigerian coach is essential for the team to achieve its ultimate potential.

Chelle took the helm in January 2025 when the Super Eagles were struggling, having secured just three points from their first four World Cup qualifiers.

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Under his guidance, Nigeria went unbeaten in six World Cup qualifying matches, but the team fell short of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Chelle also led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they won five consecutive games and demonstrated a strong defensive resolve before being eliminated in the semi-finals.

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Okpala speaks on Chelle’s impact

Despite these achievements, Okpala believes the long-term solution lies with homegrown talent.

Sylvanus Okpala || X

"I am not saying he is not a good coach. He is a good coach," Okpala told The Punch. "He has his contract to run. I understand he still has about one year left.

“He has tried his best, and we’ve had fantastic games. But his best is not where we are supposed to be."

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Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach

"The point here is that from where we are today, and where we need to go, and the height we need to attain, it is Nigerian coaches that will take us there," he added.

"I am not prophesying, I am not a prophet. It is Nigerian coaches that will take us there, and we are here."

Okpala's argument is supported by a rich history of success under Nigerian managers, who have often delivered in crucial moments.

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