Advertisement

Why I bought my sister a ₦400 MILLION Cybertruck — Victor Osimhen

David Ben
David Ben 09:37 - 21 March 2026
Why I bought my sister an ₦400 MILLION Cybertruck — Victor Osimhen
The Galatasaray star made headlines after surprising his sister with an expensive new beast.
Advertisement

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once again proven his unbreakable family loyalty by surprising his elder sister, Blessing Osimhen, with a customised Tesla Cybertruck valued at approximately ₦400 million.

Advertisement

The extravagant gift was officially announced on March 11, by Nigeria’s premier exotic car dealership, Polanco Exotic Cars, via its social media channels.

Victor Osimhen and his sister Blessing | Credit: Instagram

The dealership shared stunning images of the matte-black Cybertruck, confirming it was purchased as a surprise for the footballer’s sister.

Advertisement

What happened?

The story exploded online after Osimhen joined popular content creator Carter Efe on a live Twitch stream on Friday night, 20 March.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

Visibly stunned by the revelation, Carter asked the Galatasaray forward why he had spent such a huge sum on the vehicle for his sister.

Osimhen replied: “Why? Because she deserves it. When we were still in trenches, it was her and the eldest (sibling) that were actually my backbone. But me and Blessing were close because she was the sixth born, and I was the seventh born. My parents had seven children.”

Advertisement

The emotional clip immediately went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of Nigerians praising Osimhen for remembering the siblings who stood by him during his difficult early years before football fame.

Victor Osimhen and his sister Blessing | Credit: Instagram
Photos of Osimhen and his sister, Blessing. (Osimhen/Instagram)
Victor Osimhen's sister is one of the most followed siblings of Nigerian footballers on social media| IMAGO
Advertisement

This is not the first time the 27-year-old striker has showered his family with luxury gifts, but the Cybertruck, one of the most expensive and exclusive vehicles currently available in Nigeria after duties and customisation, has set a new benchmark.

Osimhen gifted his sister a Cybertruck worth 400 million naira | Instagram
This beast is capable of hitting 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds | Instagram

Industry experts suggest that the ₦400 million ($288,000) price tag is a reflection of the astronomical costs associated with air-freight shipping, often exceeding ₦80 million for a vehicle of this weight, and the heavy customs clearing duties required at the port.

The "Cyberbeast" variant, which this unit is believed to be, boasts a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system capable of hitting 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Spanish legend hails Lookman as a world-class player
Football
21.03.2026
‘I'm not surprised by what he's doing’ - Spanish legend hails Lookman as a world-class player
Liverpool issue statement condemning racial abuse towards Konate
Football
21.03.2026
Liverpool issue statement condemning racial abuse towards Konate following Osimhen’s injury in UCL
Hull City manager worried about Semi Ajayi’s fitness
Super Eagles
21.03.2026
‘We will see when they come back’ - Hull City manager worried about Semi Ajayi’s fitness following Super Eagles call-up
“I don't need to MARRY a Nigerian woman” — Victor Osimhen confirms he's taken
Lifestyle
21.03.2026
“I don't need to MARRY a Nigerian woman” — Victor Osimhen confirms he's taken
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Match Previews
21.03.2026
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
I begged for his boots, but his roommate bounced me – Osimhen recounts rude Super Eagles welcome
Super Eagles
21.03.2026
I begged for his boots, but his roommate bounced me – Osimhen recounts rude Super Eagles welcome