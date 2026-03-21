Why I bought my sister a ₦400 MILLION Cybertruck — Victor Osimhen

The Galatasaray star made headlines after surprising his sister with an expensive new beast.

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The extravagant gift was officially announced on March 11, by Nigeria’s premier exotic car dealership, Polanco Exotic Cars, via its social media channels.

Victor Osimhen and his sister Blessing | Credit: Instagram

The dealership shared stunning images of the matte-black Cybertruck, confirming it was purchased as a surprise for the footballer’s sister.

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What happened?

The story exploded online after Osimhen joined popular content creator Carter Efe on a live Twitch stream on Friday night, 20 March.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

Visibly stunned by the revelation, Carter asked the Galatasaray forward why he had spent such a huge sum on the vehicle for his sister.

Osimhen replied: “Why? Because she deserves it. When we were still in trenches, it was her and the eldest (sibling) that were actually my backbone. But me and Blessing were close because she was the sixth born, and I was the seventh born. My parents had seven children.”

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Carterefe says he was shocked Osimhen bought his sister a cyber truck & Victor Osimhen said this 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/EATJaqXMfg — D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) March 21, 2026

The emotional clip immediately went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of Nigerians praising Osimhen for remembering the siblings who stood by him during his difficult early years before football fame.

Victor Osimhen and his sister Blessing | Credit: Instagram

Photos of Osimhen and his sister, Blessing. (Osimhen/Instagram)

Victor Osimhen's sister is one of the most followed siblings of Nigerian footballers on social media| IMAGO

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This is not the first time the 27-year-old striker has showered his family with luxury gifts, but the Cybertruck, one of the most expensive and exclusive vehicles currently available in Nigeria after duties and customisation, has set a new benchmark.

Osimhen gifted his sister a Cybertruck worth 400 million naira | Instagram

This beast is capable of hitting 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds | Instagram

Industry experts suggest that the ₦400 million ($288,000) price tag is a reflection of the astronomical costs associated with air-freight shipping, often exceeding ₦80 million for a vehicle of this weight, and the heavy customs clearing duties required at the port.

The "Cyberbeast" variant, which this unit is believed to be, boasts a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system capable of hitting 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds.

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