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Why I bought my sister a ₦400 MILLION Cybertruck — Victor Osimhen
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once again proven his unbreakable family loyalty by surprising his elder sister, Blessing Osimhen, with a customised Tesla Cybertruck valued at approximately ₦400 million.
The extravagant gift was officially announced on March 11, by Nigeria’s premier exotic car dealership, Polanco Exotic Cars, via its social media channels.
The dealership shared stunning images of the matte-black Cybertruck, confirming it was purchased as a surprise for the footballer’s sister.
What happened?
The story exploded online after Osimhen joined popular content creator Carter Efe on a live Twitch stream on Friday night, 20 March.
Visibly stunned by the revelation, Carter asked the Galatasaray forward why he had spent such a huge sum on the vehicle for his sister.
Osimhen replied: “Why? Because she deserves it. When we were still in trenches, it was her and the eldest (sibling) that were actually my backbone. But me and Blessing were close because she was the sixth born, and I was the seventh born. My parents had seven children.”
Carterefe says he was shocked Osimhen bought his sister a cyber truck & Victor Osimhen said this 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/EATJaqXMfg— D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) March 21, 2026
The emotional clip immediately went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of Nigerians praising Osimhen for remembering the siblings who stood by him during his difficult early years before football fame.
This is not the first time the 27-year-old striker has showered his family with luxury gifts, but the Cybertruck, one of the most expensive and exclusive vehicles currently available in Nigeria after duties and customisation, has set a new benchmark.
Industry experts suggest that the ₦400 million ($288,000) price tag is a reflection of the astronomical costs associated with air-freight shipping, often exceeding ₦80 million for a vehicle of this weight, and the heavy customs clearing duties required at the port.
The "Cyberbeast" variant, which this unit is believed to be, boasts a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system capable of hitting 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds.