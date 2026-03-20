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WATCH: Touching moment Ighalo's mother prays for Victor Osimhen's injured arm ahead of potential surgery [VIDEO]

David Ben
David Ben 17:42 - 20 March 2026
Odion Ighalo's mother prays for Victor Osimhen's injured arm ahead of potential surgery
The Galatasaray star was at Ighalo's residence after touching down Lagos for the international break.
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A touching moment of faith and brotherhood has gone viral on social media.

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In a new footage widely shared on X, Odion Ighalo’s mother laid hands on Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, delivering passionate prayers for healing over his freshly casted right forearm, following an injury in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

Osimhen was left with an injury after clashing with Liverpool's Konate | IMAGO
The footage showed Ighalo's mum praying fervently for Osimhen laying hands on his arms and legs | Credit: X
Ighalo's mum praying fervently for Osimhen | Credit: X
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The clip shows Ighalo’s mother in traditional attire fervently praying and gesturing as she touches Osimhen’s injured arm.

Osimhen and Ighalo at the latter's residence in Lagos | Credit: X

The video has sparked an outpouring of love online, with fans celebrating the unbreakable bond between the two strikers and the spiritual backbone of Nigerian families. Messages of support continue to pour in for Osimhen’s swift recovery.

Osimhen and Ighalo at the latter's residence in Lagos | Credit: X

The emotional scene comes just 48 hours after Osimhen returned home to Lagos following a painful injury sustained in the UCL Round of 16 phase.

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Watch the video below:

Osimhen's injury update

On Wednesday night at Anfield, Osimhen fractured his right forearm in an aerial challenge with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. The 27-year-old striker played through the pain in the first half before being substituted at the break.

Osimhen injured against Liverpool || Imago
How Osimhen left Liverpool || Imago
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Galatasaray confirmed the break after hospital scans; a cast was immediately applied, and medical teams are still deciding whether surgery will be needed in the coming days. The Turkish club crashed out 4-0 on the night (4-1 on aggregate). The Turkish giants granted their talisman a five-day break to recover at home.

Osimhen was also excluded from the Super Eagles upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

The timeline for Osimhen's return remains uncertain and will depend on the final medical verdict. He is expected to miss several weeks of club action

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