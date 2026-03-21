‘We will see when they come back’ - Hull City manager worried about Semi Ajayi’s fitness following Super Eagles call-up

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović has expressed apprehension about the physical condition of defender Semi Ajayi, who is set to join the Nigerian national team for the upcoming friendly matches.

Ajayi was named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for international friendlies against Iran and Jordan scheduled for later this month. The call-up comes shortly after the defender's return from a significant injury.

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Since his return to club action, Ajayi has been steadily building his match fitness, starting in two of Hull's last three matches as he works his way back to top form.

Despite this progress, Jakirović remains cautious about the defender's workload, particularly given the demanding travel schedule associated with his international commitments.

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What Jakirović said

During a recent press conference, Jakirović highlighted the potential strain that extensive travel and the intensity of international games could place on his players.

Sergej Jakirovic . (Photo Credit: /X)

"We may have some problems when they return from the international games," Jakirović told the BBC.

"Ivor Pandur (Croatia) is in South America, Semi Ajayi (Nigeria) is in Jordan, and Liam Miller is with Canada in Toronto, so that could be a problem. We will see when they come back."

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Semi Ajayi vs Egypt || Imago

The former Arsenal defender only recently made his comeback for Hull City after being sidelined with an injury sustained during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ajayi was a key player for the Super Eagles in the tournament before being forced off in the third-place match against Egypt, with Chidozie Awaziem replacing him.

Ajayi will be focused on maintaining his form and avoiding any setbacks as he prepares to represent the Super Eagles in their upcoming fixtures.

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