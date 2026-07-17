'We will know very soon' – Salah's agent drops fresh transfer hint

Mohamed Salah's agent says the Liverpool legend's next club could be revealed soon.

Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, has revealed that a decision on the Egyptian superstar's next club could be made in the coming days following his departure from Liverpool.

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Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Salah officially ended his remarkable spell at Anfield this summer after leaving the Reds as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

The 34-year-old departs Liverpool as the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time, having scored 257 goals and registered 120 assists in 442 appearances across all competitions.

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Agent hnts decision is close

With Egypt's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign now over, Abbas suggested that Salah's immediate focus has shifted to deciding his next destination.

"We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season, but we may know very soon," Abbas said.

The player's representative also dismissed suggestions that Salah's camp has been engaging in discussions simply to generate media attention.

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He added, "It is not our style to have discussions with clubs that Mohamed wouldn't want to play for, just for the sake of noise."

Salah remains one of the most sought-after free agents in world football despite entering the latter stages of his career.

Several clubs across Europe have reportedly expressed interest in signing the Egyptian captain, including his former club Roma and Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

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