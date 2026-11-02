Under fire Man United coach Carrick makes 'Crazy' comment ahead of Roma clash

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick expressed excitement ahead of their Champions League clash against Roma.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has bizarrely declared that he "can't wait" for Tuesday's crucial UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma, dismissing suggestions that the Old Trafford dressing room has collapsed.

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The 45-year-old tactician faces immense scrutiny following a disastrous sequence of results that has left his managerial position hanging by a thread.

United are currently enduring a catastrophic nine-game winless run across all competitions, a historic low the club has not experienced since 1973.

The pressure exponentially intensified following Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Lisandro Martínez was sent off.

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That crushing loss left the Red Devils languishing in 17th place in the domestic standings with a mere seven points from nine matches, hovering just a single place above the relegation zone.

Remaining steadfast 👊 Watch Michael's #UCL press conference in full ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2026

Embracing the pressure

Despite the escalating crisis and widespread speculation that he only has two matches left to save his job, Carrick presented a defiant front during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"I can look into the future, but you never know what's going to happen," Carrick told reporters when questioned about his immediate future.

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"That doesn't change how we're preparing for the game tomorrow, and I'm actually really looking forward to the game. I can't wait for the game tomorrow," he insisted.

Carrick readily acknowledged that outsiders might find his enthusiasm perplexing given the club's abysmal recent record, which includes a 3-0 home hammering by Bournemouth and a humiliating 4-1 European defeat to Como 1907.

"You might think I'm crazy with the results we've had and what's going on, but I really can't wait for the game tomorrow, and that's all I'm focused on," the manager explained.

"Whatever happens is going to happen after that in whatever direction it goes in, but we want to make it a big night tomorrow night first," he added, desperate for a continental reprieve.

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Dressing room unity

The recent wretched run of form has fueled intense media speculation regarding severe fractures within the United squad. However, Carrick shut down any suggestions that the players have downed tools or abandoned his instructions.

"I've got no concerns about commitment at all," the manager stated emphatically. "The dressing room is a good, good place. I've said it before, the commitment of the players to the club, to me, to each other is I don't question that at all," he clarified.

While defending their collective attitude, Carrick admitted that the on-pitch execution has been woefully inadequate.

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"We need to play better, we can make better decisions, but commitment's not a thing at all," he concluded.