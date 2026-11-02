Steven Gerrard explains main reason Arsenal will win Premier League over Liverpool and Man City

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has emphatically backed Arsenal to retain their Premier League title following their controversial 1-0 victory at Anfield.

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The former England captain believes Mikel Arteta's side possessed the necessary resilience and psychological toughness to secure back-to-back domestic championships.

Gerrard delivered his definitive verdict after watching his former club struggle to break down a resolute Arsenal defensive block on Sunday afternoon.

A gritty champion's performance

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Despite generating immense controversy over a denied penalty for Liverpool striker Alexander Isak, Arsenal successfully navigated the intense Anfield atmosphere to claim a historic three points.

Speaking to The Overlap Daily, Gerrard highlighted the immense psychological value of such a hard-fought away victory.

"Credit to Arsenal because that's how you win leagues, going to places like Liverpool, being strong, sticking together, and putting in a different type of performance," Gerrard stated.

Steve Gerrard . (Photo Credit: Imago)

"It was full of grit and fight and togetherness, and they got over the line," the legendary midfielder added.

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Gerrard emphasised that grinding out narrow results in hostile environments is the true hallmark of a championship-winning squad.

"And they will know that come the end of the season, if they win the league, which I think they will, I haven’t changed my mind from the beginning of the season, they will look back at that more than your four or five-nils where they look fantastic," he explained.

A nine-point gap and a mounting challenge

The weekend result carries massive implications for the unfolding 2026/27 Premier League title race. The victory leaves the defending champions sitting a formidable nine points ahead of Andoni Iraola's Liverpool side.

While Gerrard acknowledged that Liverpool has vastly improved under their Spanish manager, he pinpointed Arsenal's remarkable adaptability as the ultimate deciding factor.

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"They'll look at that and think, we went to Anfield, tough crowd to play against, tough Liverpool performance, Andoni Iraola's got this Liverpool team playing an awful lot better... and we managed to get out of there with three points," Gerrard noted, per Goal.

"So it could be huge for Arsenal. At this moment in time, nine points behind for Liverpool. So, Liverpool have got work to do if they want to challenge," he warned.