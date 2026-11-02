Super Eagles: Simeone's comment on Ademola Lookman spark major concern for Eric Chelle

With the crucial games for the Super Eagles during the November international break inching closer, Diego Simeone's comments on Ademola Lookman are a source of concern.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has expressed confidence in Ademola Lookman despite his heavily scrutinized poor form during the current 2026/27 campaign.

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The 29-year-old winger has endured a frustrating start to the domestic season, struggling to replicate the devastating offensive output that defined his successful tenure at Atalanta and first half season as a Rojiblancos.

Lookman has managed just one goal in 10 LALIGA appearances this season, with his only other major contribution coming via a goal against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on October 13.

Simeone demands patience

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Addressing the media regarding his forward's undeniable lack of end product, Simeone acknowledged the difficult situation but explicitly warned against mounting frustration.

"I don’t know if Lookman is playing in a position where he doesn’t want to play. He hasn’t started the way he would have liked, but the same happened to Julián last season, and he came through it. Griezmann too," Simeone stated, directly comparing the Nigerian to two of the club's most established offensive cornerstones.

Simeone emphasised that Lookman's underlying metrics remain encouraging, indicating that a turnaround is imminent. "Lookman is the player who has the most duels in the final third, and I have a lot of confidence in him," the Argentine manager explained.

🚨 Diego Simeone: "I don’t know if Lookman is playing in a position where he doesn’t want to play. He hasn’t started the way he would have liked, but the same happened to Julián last season, and he came through it. Griezmann too. Lookman is the player who has the most duels in the final third, and I have a lot of confidence in him. I don’t want him to become frustrated. It’s part of life and football. The goal that opens the door for him will come." — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 2, 2026

"I don’t want him to become frustrated. It’s part of life and football. The goal that opens the door for him will come," he concluded.

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What this means for Super Eagles

The alarming dip in club form arrives at a concerning time for the Nigerian national team, with the crucial November international break now only days away.

The Super Eagles rely on Lookman as a primary attacking outlet, and his lack of match sharpness in Spain could impact their upcoming qualification fixtures.

Following the defeat to Guinea-Bissau—a game during which Lookman struggled-—picking up maximum points in the November double header against Tanzania as become non-negotiable and Eric Chelle would hope the former Fulham man is back in form before the international break.

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