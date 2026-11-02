Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi headline FIFPRO Men's World XI as Yamal leads new generation

Icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi feature on the 26-man FIFPRO Men's World XI shortlist alongside emerging star Lamine Yamal, highlighting a captivating mix of veteran longevity and world-class youth talent.

Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again underlined their enduring status among the game's elite after being named on the 26-man shortlist for the prestigious FIFPRO Men's World XI.

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The shortlist, unveiled by the global players' union, represents the best performers as voted for by fellow professionals around the world.

With thousands of footballers casting their ballots, the award remains one of the sport's most respected honours due to its peer-voted nature.

Despite being deep into the later stages of their glittering careers, Ronaldo and Messi continue to command global respect, earning places alongside a new generation of rising stars and established superstars.

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Cristiano Ronaldo

Yamal, Cubarsí Signal Changing of the Guard

Among the most notable inclusions is Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal, whose rapid rise has made him one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

The youngster is joined by fellow Barcelona academy product Pau Cubarsi, highlighting the growing influence of the Spanish club's youth development system.

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The shortlist also reflects the continued dominance of the Premier League, particularly in the defensive and midfield positions.

Arsenal centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes both earned recognition, while midfield standouts Declan Rice and Rodri were also included among the elite names selected by their peers.

FIFPRO Men's World XI Shortlist

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Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez, David Raya.

Defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhaes, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes, Enzo Fernández, Pedri, Declan Rice, Rodri, Vitinha.

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal.

FIFPRO Men's World 11 Shortlist

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Fierce Competition for Final XI

With Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, prolific striker Erling Haaland, and France captain Kylian Mbappe all competing for places in the final team, selecting the ultimate World XI promises to be a difficult task.

The inclusion of Ronaldo and Messi is also expected to generate debate among supporters, particularly as younger stars such as Yamal, Haaland and Bellingham continue to emerge as the faces of football's future.

Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

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Nevertheless, the presence of the two icons on the shortlist serves as further proof of their remarkable longevity and continued influence within the global game.