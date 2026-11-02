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WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL TIE

FIFA Semifinal Confirmed: Brazil U-17 Braces for Tense Clash with Record-Breaking Nigeria

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:11 - 02 November 2026
Brazil celebrate their win against China.
Brazil celebrate their win against China.
Nigeria's Flamingos reached the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-finals after a dramatic late 1-0 win over Venezuela in Rabat. Head Coach Hakeem Busari's side now faces South American powerhouse Brazil on Wednesday for a place in the historic final.
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Nigeria’s Flamingos are just 90 minutes away from a historic, first-ever FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final.

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Head Coach Hakeem Busari’s girls booked their spot in the semi-finals on Sunday night after navigating a tense, physical quarter-final battle against Venezuela, sealing a 1-0 victory at the death.

With this win, the Flamingos set up a heavyweight semi-final showdown against South American giants Brazil, who edged out China 2-1 in their own quarter-final fixture.

READ ALSO:  Super Falcons leader Rasheedat Ajibade drops emotional update after horrific injury against Comoros

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Denied by the Woodwork, Saved by the Spot

The quarter-final clash at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat was a masterclass in resilience. The Flamingos dominated the tempo from the blast of the whistle, carving out multiple scoring opportunities in the first half.

However, Venezuelan goalkeeper Valeria Rebanales turned into an absolute brick wall, pulling off spectacular saves to keep the Nigerians frustrated.

Nigeria's Flamingos celebrate their win.
Nigeria's Flamingos celebrate their win.

As the second half wore on, the pressure mounted. Busari tinkered with his tactical setup, introducing Precious Oscar for Oluwakemi Adegbuyi to inject fresh energy into the final third. Midfielder Favour Nkwocha was also cautioned as the Flamingos fought hard to break the Venezuelan resistance.

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The definitive breakthrough finally came in the 88th minute. Nigeria’s lethal top scorer, Oluebube Umejiaku, showed immense hunger to win a penalty in the box.

The drama heightened as the referee was called over to the pitchside VAR monitor to review the call. Following an agonising wait, the decision stood. Captain Azeezat Oduntan stepped up with ice in her veins, converting the 89th-minute spot-kick to spark wild celebrations on the Nigerian bench.

READ ALSO: Falconets face England in do-or-die FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup clash

Chasing History Against Brazil

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This victory marks a monumental milestone for Nigeria's U17 women's team. Having picked up a bronze medal at the 2022 edition in India, this highly talented generation of Flamingos is firmly focused on going two steps further.

Brazil celebrate their win against China.
Brazil celebrate their win against China.

Standing between Nigeria and a historic debut in the global showpiece final is Brazil. The South Americans are traditionally tough, but the Flamingos’ current momentum makes them a formidable matchup for any team in the world.

Match Details: The Final Frontier

  • Fixture: Nigeria vs. Brazil (FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Semifinal)

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  • Venue: Mohammed VI Football Complex, Rabat, Morocco

  • Date: Wednesday, 4 November 2026

Ninety minutes separate these young queens from footballing immortality. The entire nation will be watching as they attempt to conquer Brazil and fly the green-white-green flag in the grand finale.

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