Sorry Osimhen! Unknown gunman beats Super Eagles star, Orban to player award

Despite Victor Osimhen's emotional goal and Gift Orban's stellar display, 23-year-old Cercle Brugge winger Babatunde Akinsola was named Nigerian Player of the Week after scoring twice to stun Royal Antwerp.

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Following a weekend where multiple Super Eagles stars crossed historic milestones, it is a little-known, unheralded 23-year-old winger who has completely stolen the crown.

Congratulations to Babatunde Akinsola, our undisputed Nigerian Player of the Week!

Here is exactly how the Cercle Brugge starlet managed to completely outshine the biggest heavyweights in world football to claim the ultimate weekly bragging rights:

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The Winning Masterclass: Babatunde Akinsola (Cercle Brugge)

Stepping onto the pitch against Belgian heavyweights Royal Antwerp, Akinsola was carrying the heavy burden of having not scored a single league goal all season.

What followed was a breathtaking, 71-minute exhibition of absolute attacking brilliance.

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The electric winger single-handedly tore the Antwerp defence to shreds, unleashing his first two goals of the campaign in spectacular fashion to power Cercle Brugge to a shock, decisive 2-1 victory.

His lethal finishing, work rate, and ability to shoulder the entire team's offensive weight earned him an undisputed Man of the Match award.

WIN!!! 💚🖤 #CERANT https://t.co/uVzSmJA05Y — Cercle Brugge (@cercleofficial) November 1, 2026

Taking down a league giant through pure individual genius is exactly why Akinsola claimed the ultimate crown this week.

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The Heavyweights Upstaged:

To truly understand the magnitude of Akinsola's win, one only needs to look at the world-class elite list of contenders he left chasing his shadow:

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray): The 27-year-old superstar put on a legendary display of dedication, welcoming his newborn daughter on Thursday before hitting his 10th goal of the season via a towering header against Konyaspor on Friday night. Despite the deep emotional gravity of his performance, he has to settle for a runner-up spot.

Osimhen gets baby number two

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Gift Orban (Amedspor): The 24-year-old dynamo threw everything at the award, orchestrating a world-class masterclass on Sunday by scoring one and assisting another in a 5-1 demolition of Eyüpspor to draw completely level with Osimhen on nine league goals.

Calvin Bassey (Fulham): Put on a defensive masterclass at Villa Park, completely shutting down high-flying Aston Villa to secure a hard-earned 1-1 draw and walk away with the Man of the Match award in England.

Best of the Rest:

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The sheer depth of competition this week makes Akinsola’s victory even more impressive.

Tolu Arokodare matched Osimhen by hitting his 10th goal of the season for Ajax, while Raphael Onyedika secured immense Bundesliga bragging rights by scoring his first Erentracht Frankfurt goal to down Terem Moffi’s Hamburger SV.

In Spain, Sadiq Umar came off the bench to hit a beautiful LaLiga match-winner for Valencia, while Moses Simon conducted a creative clinic in France with a vital assist and three key passes to help Paris FC destroy Monaco.