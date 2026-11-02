Victor Osimhen locked in terrifying golden boot feud - Baby on Thursday, 10-goal milestone on Friday!

It was an explosive weekend of football across Europe, and Nigerian players were right at the heart of the action. From milestone goal-scoring feats to crucial derby victories and defensive masterclasses, our stars turned up the heat for their respective clubs.

Here is your comprehensive wrap-up of how Nigerian players fared abroad this weekend as put together by Naija Stars Abroad

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Baby Joy and Goal Number 10 for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen had a week to remember both on and off the pitch. After welcoming a new baby on Thursday, the talismanic striker celebrated in style on Friday by crossing the 10-goal mark for the season.

Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.

Osimhen opened the scoring to net his 9th league goal of the campaign, leading Galatasaray to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Chidozie Awaziem’s Konyaspor.

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Premier League Breakthroughs

Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City)

Awoniyi stepped up when it mattered most, scoring a beautifully taken, crucial first league goal for Coventry City.

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His strike powered the team to their third win of the season, moving them two vital points above the relegation zone.

Calvin Bassey & Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

The Super Eagles duo put in a heavy shift on the road as Fulham held Aston Villa to a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Bassey, in particular, was a rock at the back, earning a well-deserved Man of the Match award for his defensive brilliance.

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Goal Rush Across Europe

READ ALSO: Nigeria books World Cup semifinal ticket as Flamingos edge Venezuela

Tolu Arokodare (Ajax)

The clinical forward continues his fine form in front of goal. Arokodare found the back of the net once again for Ajax, officially taking his tally to 10 goals for the season.

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Gift Orban (Amed)

Orban turned in a spectacular performance to help Amed earn a comfortable home league victory over Eyupspor.

Gift Orban celebrates his 9th goal of the season.

The young forward scored and provided an assist, drawing level with Victor Osimhen in total goals scored this season.

Babatunde Akinsola (Cercle Brugge)

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The lesser-known starlet completely stole the spotlight this weekend. Akinsola put on a 71-minute masterclass, netting his first two goals of the season to power Cercle Brugge to a 2-1 win over Antwerp, walking away with the Man of the Match honors.

Sadiq Umar (Valencia)

Umar proved to be the ultimate super-sub in La Liga. Coming off the bench, he netted a beautiful winner to hand Valencia all three points.

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It was only his second goal of the season, but the timing could not have been better. Meanwhile, fellow countryman Ademola Lookman fired a blank in his respective fixture.

Midfield Dominance & Creative Masterclasses

Moses Simon (Paris FC)

Simon put on a creative masterclass in France, helping his club dismantle Monaco in Ligue 1.

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The winger picked up his first assist of the season, created four big chances, and completed three key passes in a stellar home victory.

Slavia Praha Trio (Suleiman, Ayaosi, Moses)

In the Czech Republic, Mubarak Suleiman and Emmanuel Ayaosi were in excellent form, while David Moses also featured prominently to help Slavia Praha secure a massive away victory over Jablonec.

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Tochukwu Nnadi (Marseille)

Nnadi dropped another highly impressive performance in the heart of the midfield, anchoring Marseille to a solid home league victory against Toulouse.

Super Eagles Derby in the Bundesliga

The German Bundesliga treated fans to a Super Eagles showdown as Raphael Onyedika’s Frankfurt went head-to-head with Terem Moffi’s Hamburger.

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Ultimate bragging rights went to Onyedika, who scored his very first goal for Frankfurt since his summer move.