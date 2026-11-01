Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq returns from injury to save Valencia

Umar Sadiq enjoyed a heroic return, powering Valencia to victory against Elche.

Umar Sadiq marked his return from a two-month injury layoff with a decisive 69th-minute winner as Valencia ground out a gritty 1-0 away victory over Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Sunday evening.

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The encounter proved to be a frustrating affair for the hosts, who dominated possession and territory but lacked a cutting edge.

Relying on a highly pragmatic game plan, Javier Aguirre’s Valencia side absorbed pressure and executed a flawless second-half counter-attack to snatch all three points, handing the new manager his first victory since taking charge of the struggling club.

Key match details

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Elche controlled the tempo from the opening whistle. However, breaking down the visitors' organised defensive block proved incredibly difficult.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Lucas Cepeda rattled the crossbar, but they ultimately failed to convert their territorial dominance into a tangible advantage.

The complexion of the match shifted completely when Aguirre turned to his bench, introducing Umar Sadiq in the 60th minute for Pablo Maffeo.

Making his first appearance since the end of August, the Super Eagles striker required less than ten minutes to alter the course of the game. In the 69th minute, a rapid Valencia transition sparked by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and Javi Guerra carved Elche open.

Arnaut Danjuma threaded a smart pass into the path of Sadiq, who expertly bypassed midfielder Gonzalo Villar before finishing clinically to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

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